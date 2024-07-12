Former St. Paul substitute teacher enters guilty plea for having sex with 17-year-old student

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A former part-time substitute teacher has entered a guilty plea for having sex with a 17-year-old student inside a St. Paul charter school.

Caitlin Thao, 24, was previously charged in Ramsey County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. On Wednesday, she entered a guilty plea on an amended charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

As part of her plea deal, Thao agreed to serve no more than six months in jail, not have contact with the victim, register as a predatory offender and have a psychosexual evaluation. She'll also need to serve probation.

Court documents state police began investigating Thao last February after complaints were made about "inappropriate" behavior toward students.

School officials informed police that the victim, who had been in an English language learner class that Thao worked in, said he had "shared a non-alcoholic drink" with her and "she may have messaged him on social media," according to the criminal complaint. Thao resigned soon after.

In mid-March, the victim told police he had sex with Thao, whom he said had been "overly nice" to him and communicated with him over messenger apps. The complaint states the victim claimed Thao "called him handsome and would flirt with him," and the victim flirted back "because she would buy stuff for him and his friends."

The victim said the sexual encounter occurred inside a middle school classroom in February, according to the complain, and he alleged Thao later invited him to her residence for more sex when her husband was away, which the victim turned down.

The criminal complaint states Thao's husband discovered what had happened in early March and contacted the victim's mom. The next day, Thao allegedly admitted the sexual encounter to a Regions Hospital social worker.

Thao's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

