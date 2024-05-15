Former St. Paul substitute teacher accused of having sex with 17-year-old student

St. Paul substitute teacher accused of having sex with student

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 24-year-old former substitute teacher faces criminal charges after she allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student.

Caitlin Thao was charged in Ramsey County earlier this month with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state police began investigating Thao, who was a full-time in-house substitute teacher at an unnamed school, in late February after complaints were made about her "inappropriate" behavior toward students.

School officials told police the victim, who had been in an English language learner class that Thao worked in, said he had "shared a non-alcoholic drink" with her and "she may have messaged him on social media," according to the criminal complaint. Thao soon resigned.

In mid-March, the victim told police he had sex with Thao, whom he said had been "overly nice" to him and communicated with him over messenger apps. The complaint states the victim claimed Thao "called him handsome and would flirt with him," and the victim flirted back "because she would buy stuff for him and his friends."

The victim said the sexual encounter occurred inside a middle school classroom in February, court documents state, and he alleged Thao later invited him to her residence for more sex when her husband was away, which the victim turned down.

The criminal complaint states Thao's husband discovered what had happened in early March and contacted the victim's mom. The next day, Thao reportedly admitted the sexual encounter to a Regions Hospital social worker

Police say Thao "did not respond to multiple requests" for an interview. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Thao faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

