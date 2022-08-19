Watch CBS News
Former Rudolph's restaurant damaged by fire; crews say squatters were inside

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Fire Department says that what used to be Rudolph's restaurant on 19th and Lyndale Avenue was damaged by smoke and fire Friday morning.

Crews responded to the boarded-up structure just after 10 a.m. There was heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the building.

The fire was extinguished; the fire department said that it was located inside an add-on structure.

There was evidence on the scene that there had been homeless persons or squatters inside the closed restaurant. The add-on structure was evacuated, and crews took down the boards to the main building to see if anyone else was inside there. Crews say the fire did not reach the main building.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 2:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

