Former Plymouth police chief dies at the age of 58

The city of Plymouth is mourning the loss of a former police chief and public safety director.

Earlier this week Mike Goldstein passed away after a medical incident. He was 58-years-old.

"He was a one-of-a-kind person. One in a million, they say," said Jeff Potts.

Potts is the executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association. But back when he was police chief in Bloomington, Mike Goldstein held the same title in Plymouth—and the two became close friends.

"He was like a father-figure and mentored dozens and dozens of police chiefs. He was the guy everyone wanted to talk to when you first became a police chief because he was so good at it," said Potts.

Goldstein grew up in Plymouth and devoted his more than 30-year career, to the city. In high school, he joined the first class of police explorers. In 1990, he was hired as a full-time officer and in 2004, he was promoted to police chief.

To honor Goldstein, the city has lowered its flags to half-mast, and current public safety director, Erik Fadden, who worked with Goldstein, said quote, "We are heartbroken with the news of Mike's passing. Mike leaves behind a lasting and unmatched legacy."

Chief Goldstein's legacy also stretches to the mental health side of law enforcement, where he encouraged officers to take care of themselves, their families, and their communities.

"Mike was the type of guy that believed that if we can teach people to take care of their mental health, and take care of their physical fitness, they are going to be better police officers. But more important to Mike was that they are better moms and dads, better brothers, sisters. They were just better people," said Potts.

Goldstein retired just four years ago, and Potts said he was enjoying time with his family, while still giving back to law enforcement.

"For me, it was devastating to lose a friend. But just an icon in the law enforcement community who died way too young," said Potts.

Potts said Goldstein had a hand in many of the wellness programs across the state, that help officers deal with trauma.