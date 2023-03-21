Former middle school paraprofessional gets 20 years for child sextortion scheme

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- A former middle school paraprofessional will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to what authorities call "a sextortion scheme that targeted minors through social media and an online gaming forum."

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota announced 24-year-old Glen Anderson's sentence on Monday. Anderson pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort last June.

Per the attorney's office, Anderson operated an online gaming forum, which he used to "groom minors to produce child pornography and engage in sexual activity with him." Anderson told at least one victim he would release sexually explicit images they provided to him if they did not comply with his demands.

Anderson is also subject to 12 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.