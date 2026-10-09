Former Macalester College professor accused of damaging student's backpack with his urine

A former Macalester College professor is facing a felony charge after being accused of soaking a student's backpack in his own urine, causing upward of $2,000 worth of damage, per a court document.

Paul Fischer, who taught biology at Macalester for more than 25 years, is charged with one count of first-degree damage to property. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

The complaint said a student left her backpack unsupervised in the school's science center for roughly six minutes last December. When she returned, she found "urine on her backpack," according to the court document. She told investigators she believed Fischer was responsible as she was outside his office and he was the only person in the area during the incident.

According to the court document, the Macalester College Department of Public Safety told St. Paul police it had conducted its own investigation and discovered Fischer was linked to six reports of "urinations occurring on campus" where urine was found in trash cans, in individuals' water bottles and inside other professors' decorations.

Fischer admitted to police that he "developed a habit" of "urinating in a cup" and disposing of the contents in either trash cans or lab sinks around campus, the complaint said.

The court document said the student's backpack and the belongings inside were damaged.

"Macalester College is aware of the criminal charge against Paul Fischer. Fischer's employment with Macalester ended during the 2025–26 academic year," said a school representative in a written statement Friday.

Fischer is due in court in early November.