Former head of the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce charged with stealing money

A big chunk of money meant to help catch whoever shot three kids, ended up in the pocket of the former head of the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Weinhagen.

Now Weinhagen is facing felonies —accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for the community.

The indictment says Weinhagen created a "fictional consulting company" using an alias — and charged the Chamber "more than $100 thousand "and borrowed "more than $125 thousand from a line of credit he opened."

The indictment goes on to say that once the Chamber of Commerce started asking question, Weinhagen covered his tracks by "drafting and sending fake emails," going so far to "publish a fake obituary for his alias 'James Sullivan.'"

Federal investigators say he also used the company card for first-class flights and Ocean front rooms in Hawaii.

Prosecutors say Weinhagen asked Crime Stoppers to return the Chamber's $30 thousand donation — directly to him.

"I had trust that no one would do anything like this," said KG Wilson, a Minneapolis community activist.

"You lived your best life in Hawaii took trips everything for you and your family to be ok. What about our family," said Sharrie Jennings, whose grandson was impacted by gun violence.

"These are Gods children, and you literally stole from them and you gonna get everything you deserve."

In a statement, the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce said it is cooperating with the investigation and working to make sure something like this never happens again.