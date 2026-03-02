Former Brooklyn Park school counselor accused of recording student changing pleads guilty

A former Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, school counselor accused of recording a teen student changing in his classroom in 2024 has pleaded guilty in connection with the incident, according to court records filed Monday.

Jason Polzin, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of interference with the privacy of a minor under 18. According to Hennepin County court records, he's scheduled to be sentenced on April 27.

The teen, identified as a 13-year-old girl, told police that Polzin allowed her to change clothes in his classroom before her softball game on April 17, 2024, according to the criminal complaint. She said she had been changing when she noticed his phone was in the room and pointing at her.

Court documents said the girl checked the phone and saw that it was recording.

According to the complaint, the girl said the video showed Polzin looking at the door before he set the phone down and aimed it toward where she would be changing. She told police she felt "confused and angry" when she found out she had been recorded.

The girl deleted the video and confronted Polzin about it, court documents said. He claimed it was an accident.

The complaint said the girl then reported the incident to school personnel, adding that Polzin would give her rides and invited her to go on his boat.

Maranatha Christian Academy says when it was made aware of the allegations against Polzin on May 23, 2024, the school immediately placed him on administrative leave and notified parents. His employment was terminated on June 3, 2024.

According to court documents, police conducted a search warrant at Polzin's Prior Lake home, where they seized "a number" of electronic devices, in which they found 52 photos of the girl, most of which had been taken in Polzin's school office. There were an additional 165 photos of her face on a computer-generated female body, including criminal sexual abuse material.

Polzin faces up to four years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on Aug. 14, 2025.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.