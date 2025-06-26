Forest Lake Area School District debates repealing ban on clothing displaying certain symbols

This school district may repeal a ban on clothing with swastikas and KKK signs

A northern Twin Cities metro school dress code debate is drawing large crowds and criticism at a school board meeting on Thursday.

Forest Lake school leaders are considering repealing the ban on wearing clothing that displays the Confederate flag, swastika and KKK signs.

"It will 100% impact the decision on where I send my children," said one parent at Thursday's school board meeting.

It's a tense topic at the Forest Lake Area School District school board meeting.

"The proposed dress code changes are based on the Minnesota school board association policy," said President Curt Rebelein to the crowd. "And 99% of schools in Minnesota"

Rebelein discussed a dress code policy that would mirror the association's language. That language removes specific bans on symbols like the KKK, Confederate flag and more.

"Based on directives from the Supreme Court of the United States and provides latitude for student expression and limitations around to ensure a positive learning environment for all students," he said.

The board room wasn't even big enough for the size of the crowd that showed up on Thursday.

The meeting was filled with students and former board members.

"Where do we draw the line? Where?" one student told WCCO.

"We need to start going back the direction of making every child feel included," said a former board member.

Even a former superintendent attended. They were a teacher at the time the initial dress code was created, after an African American student was assaulted by students in 1997. The next day, students wore white shirts showing support of the incident.

"It has bounced back and forth, which is why it's getting so much attention," the former board member said.