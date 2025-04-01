How prevalent are food dyes in everyday items, and how harmful are they?

The ingredients that make the colors of many foods pop are on the chopping block in some states. West Virginia just banned several artificial food dyes – like Red 40 and Yellow 5 – due to health concerns.

So why are artificial food dyes used, how harmful are they, and how prevalent are they in foods you find while shopping?

A rainbow of choices adorns the drink section at Kowalski's, right next to the signature pastel hues that come with Easter candies. Many of the options are manufactured so the colors catch your eye. Shoppers WCCO spoke with felt artificial dyes for foods were extra or unnecessary, while others had heard they might not be healthy.

"They aren't the foods that we're telling people to eat," said Joanne Slavin, a food science and nutrition professor at the University of Minnesota. "It's really to make foods attractive. As people expect brighter colors in their foods, it really does require these dyes if that's what they're looking for."

Artificial dyes make citrus drinks yellow or spicy food red, visual cues to help people identify flavors. They are made using chemicals and are thus regulated by the Food and Drug Administration to ensure their safety.

"There's no nutritional reason to put food dyes in (food and drink)," said Slavin.

Until recently, the FDA had approved nine artificial food dyes: Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Orange B, Red 2, Red 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. Of those, according to the Michigan State University Center for Research on Ingredient Safety, Red 40, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 are the most popular.

In January 2025, the FDA banned Red 3 in foods, beverages, and oral drugs over concerns it can cause cancer.

West Virginia has taken it several steps further, banning seven dyes (Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40 and Red 3) and two preservatives from food sold statewide starting in 2028 and from schools starting this August. Studies have shown the dyes can increase hyperactivity or behavioral issues in kids. Beyond Red 3, the FDA maintains food dyes are safe.

"You can quite easily cut these out of your diet and get that done yourself if you have concerns about food dyes because you don't need them at all," said Slavin.

A study by the Wall Street Journal found that 13% of foods and beverages have at least one artificial dye in them. Red 40 leads the way, as it can be found in 39,000 products.

Shoppers WCCO spoke with said artificial food dyes weren't on their radar when checking food labels, however, it would be something for them to consider. Slavin suggests people pay attention to a few other nutritional facts first.

"We want people to eat not too many calories, not too much sodium, avoid ultra-processed foods," she said.

Around two dozen states have proposed banning food dyes in some fashion. Some, like Iowa, are focused mainly on keeping it out of schools.