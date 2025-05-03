Flying Dutchman Distillery under new ownership, expands experiences

This Minnesota distillery just got a makeover and is ready to serve you delicious drinks

The experience at Flying Dutchman Distillery in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, begins the moment you walk in the door. Whether it's your first time, or you're coming back since it first opened 8 years ago.

"We've upgraded and refreshed the cocktail room with new furniture," said owner Jonathon Nelson. "We've added on additional food options, we've also added on more of an entertainment type of experience for the guests."

With a background in marketing, there's been a little learning curve for new owner, Nelson, as they make a wide range of spirits from gin to rum to vodka and more.

"We make nine spirits in house, grain to glass. So we source all the ingredients locally in Minnesota here, except for our agave nectar. We source that directly from Jalisco, Mexico," said Nelson.

"How important is it for everything to be Minnesota?"

"Very important. It allows local flavor, allows a connection, allows our guests to feel like they're a part of something when they're here," said Nelson.

In addition to the live music, bingo and other events, you can also sign up for flight school.

"They get to be behind the bar. They get to interact with us and get to see what we do every day. They get to learn our recipes. They get to try our drinks," said Amira Alaoui, General Manager of Flying Dutchman Spirits.

"Our Tequila is so smooth and soft that it goes really well with those warm flavors, and you almost can't taste it, even though there's three ounces in there," said Alaoui.

More delicious than dangerous — the fresh New York style pizza. Also on the menu —a Bavarian pretzel and the classic chips and guac. Or if you're hungry for knowledge, you can also get a tour of the distilling room to learn how it's all made.

"This is the start of the process. This is the mash tun. What we do here is we put our corn or potatoes in. The only thing we use the mash one for is our vodka," said head distiller, Reece Collins.

It doesn't take long to see how much science that goes into the craft. But no worries if that part of your visit doesn't make sense. All you need to know it everything tastes good!

"Even though you're doing a lot for a little bit of product, it's such a rewarding feeling," said Collins. "Also, when you go out into like, the cocktail room and you have people trying, and they're like, Oh, it's so good. And it's like, I don't tell them, tell them I'm the distiller. I'm just like, I like seeing the reaction, such a good feeling."