5 Minnesota men accused of criminal sexual conduct toward same 14-year-old girl

Five Minnesota men face criminal sexual conduct charges after prosecutors allege they each assaulted a 14-year-old girl in separate instances.

Court documents filed in Washington County between June 22 and July 22 said the girl's father called police on June 13 to report she had run away from their home in Mahtomedi, Minnesota.

The man told police his daughter "had a history of running away from the home to engage in sexual behavior with older men in exchange for money," according to the complaint.

Three days after the man called police, officers found his daughter in Minneapolis and brought her to a hospital.

The girl identified five men who assaulted her, named in court documents as Sona Wakuma, 26; Jesse Suiter, 20; Mitchell Wetzel, 28; Keaton Moen, 29; and Kyle Schneider, 37.

Wakuma worked as a driver for an inpatient treatment program in which the girl participated, and she met the other four through social media, according to the complaint.

Each of the men was taken into custody following the girl's allegations.

The girl told police Wakuma assaulted her five or six times, and that "she always agreed to have sex because he was her driver and she did not know how she would get home otherwise," charges say. The complaint filed against Wakuma makes no mention of any comments to police.

An undercover officer arrested Suiter when he allegedly arranged to meet up with the girl. In an interview with police, he admitted he intended to assault her and repeatedly said "my life is over," the complaint states. The girl told police Suiter knew she was 14 and he initially told her he was 17, "but after meeting him, she thought he was older," the complaint said.

Wetzel was also allegedly caught during a sting and admitted to assaulting the girl.

When Moen was arrested, he told police, "I thought she was 23, I met her on a dating app. We hooked up, I did nothing wrong she said she was 23," according to the complaint.

Schneider told investigators he believed the girl was older than 18 and denied assaulting her, but said they kissed in his car, the complaint states.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the men "are not connected to one another." All five face a count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, while Wakuma also faces a first-degree count of the same.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

Sexual Assault Resources

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