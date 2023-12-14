First Avenue to sell limited edition snow globes on Friday
MINNEAPOLIS — Iconic Minneapolis music venue, First Avenue, announced on social media that they will be selling limited edition snow globes on Friday.
In a post on X (formally known as Twitter), the venue says their snow globes will come adorned with the beloved interior checkered floor and exterior golden star.
If you'd like to get your hands on one of these limited edition snow globes, text "SNOW" to 1-844-563-0761.
