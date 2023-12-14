Watch CBS News
Local News

First Avenue to sell limited edition snow globes on Friday

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

Afternoon headlines from Dec. 14, 2023
Afternoon headlines from Dec. 14, 2023 03:23

MINNEAPOLIS — Iconic Minneapolis music venue, First Avenue, announced on social media that they will be selling limited edition snow globes on Friday.

gbwsphlwuaaipop.jpg
@FirstAvenue

In a post on X (formally known as Twitter), the venue says their snow globes will come adorned with the beloved interior checkered floor and exterior golden star. 

MORE NEWS: First Avenue venues agree to voluntarily recognize employees' union

If you'd like to get your hands on one of these limited edition snow globes, text "SNOW" to 1-844-563-0761.

Mackenzie Lofgren

Mackenzie Lofgren is a Web Producer and Digital Content Producer at WCCO. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on WCCO's streaming platforms.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 7:38 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.