Firefighters rescue child, adult from apartment fire in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis firefighters rescued two people from a three-story apartment building overnight.

The city's fire department said an adult and child were in a top floor unit in a building on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North when crews arrived just before 12:30 a.m.

Both were treated for smoke inhalation, and a third person needed help for a heart-related issue. All three are doing better.

The Red Cross is helping about 20 residents displaced by the fire.

The fire department gave no word on how it started.