Firefighters battle two Cottage Grove house fires at the same time

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. – Firefighters from several agencies battled two house fires in Cottage Grove simultaneously this Memorial Day.

The first fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Monday on the 7400 block of 96th Street South, then minutes later another was reported about 4.5 miles northeast on the 6000 block of Inskip Trail South.

cottage-grove-house-fires.jpg
CGFD

St. Paul Park's and Newport's fire crews assisted with the 96th Street blaze, while Woodbury's fire department helped with the one on Inskip. Crews from Bayport, Hastings and Lower St. Croix Valley also assisted.

No one was hurt in either fire, but one firefighter was treated for a heat-related health issue.

