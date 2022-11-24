Fire destroys home in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.

It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house.

CBS News

"This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."

All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.