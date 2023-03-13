Watch CBS News
Fire destroys home in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis home is uninhabitable after a fire Sunday night in the city's Jordan neighborhood.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to a home on the 1800 block of 26th Avenue North at about 7:23 p.m.

No residents were home at the time. The American Red Cross was contacted to aid the two adults and one pet who lived there.

The fire is still under investigation.

