Fire destroys home in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis home is uninhabitable after a fire Sunday night in the city's Jordan neighborhood.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to a home on the 1800 block of 26th Avenue North at about 7:23 p.m.
No residents were home at the time. The American Red Cross was contacted to aid the two adults and one pet who lived there.
The fire is still under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.