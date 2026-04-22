Mankato's massive silo mural celebrates the city's many cultures

When you think of masterful, memorable works of art, grain elevators don't typically come to mind.

But in towns across the country, they're becoming an unlikely canvas for creativity.

"They were talking about the silos just weren't a good look for Mankato. They were kind of ugly, right downtown. It just didn't bring excitement to Mankato," said Shannon Sinning.

So, in 2018, Australian artist Guido van Helten was brought in for a silo makeover. His inspiration for a fresh look came from what he saw at the Mahkato Wacipi, a traditional Dakota powwow.

"He had all these different photographs that he was going through. They were all laid out on a table," said Megan Bull Bear.

Bull Bear takes part in Mahkato Wacipi every year. Van Helten's final draft stood out to her as a celebration of diversity and unity.

"It brings attention to all the different cultures that live here in Mankato, and it brings awareness that so many different people live here," said Bull Bear. "There's a pretty dark history between Indigenous people and Mankato, and so they really wanted to bring healing and bring people together."

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Having an image is one thing. Painting it onto eight lofty silos is another.

"He loves that stuff. He loves the excitement, the thrill. Not only is he an amazing artist, he loves the scale and all those things," Sinning said.

Sinning, who was the first to reach out to van Helten on behalf of the city, said the artist began at the very top.

"He started in the fall of 2019, but Guido was a little bit underestimating our weather here in the fall of 2019. It got cold," said Sinning.

When he resumed the following spring, he came armed with both a paintbrush and spray paint, using plans developed on his computer to get the images perfectly onto the cylindrical surface. That wasn't the only challenge.

"He had to deal with train cars coming in and out. Unloading, loading. It was a lot of logistics," said Sinning.

But by the summer of 2020, it was done. A colossal piece of art that anyone can enjoy.

The silos are 135 feet tall, and because of that, they can be seen from any direction across Mankato.

"When we come back from out of town, my kids are really excited. That's how they know they are home is they see the mural," said Bull Bear.

It's hard to miss when you're driving on Highway 169 through town. Towers now known for storing grain and sowing hope.

"I think it's amazing," said Sinning. "Everybody just loves it, from my knowledge, loves it, it just makes the downtown look so much better."

Sinning said the paint van Helten used is more like a stain, and it will work its way into the silos over time to become a permanent image.