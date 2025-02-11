Apple Valley mom starts matchmaking service to help people with intellectual disabilities find love

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — It's the most romantic week of the year, and an Apple Valley mom is doing something special in honor of her favorite show, "Love on the Spectrum".

A dedicated foodie, an athlete, a devoted Lunds employee and a movie buff — Nicolas Diaz is a well-rounded guy. So it was only natural, at 20, that he wanted to get on the dating apps.

"I panicked and blurted out, 'No, and never ask me that again.'" Katherine Gyolai, his mom, said.

Gyolai had heard horror stories about people with intellectual disabilities getting scammed online, but she knows what the heart wants.

"We are all ingrained to want love and connection and relationship and friendship, whether we have a disability or not," she said. "That doesn't go away because you have an extra chromosome. That's still there."

Diaz says he knows what he is looking for.

"For love, relationship, also about supporting each other," he said. "My dream and my hope is to get a wife sometime. Everybody who has Down syndrome deserves support and love."

His mom started looking for appropriate apps.

"I couldn't find anything so I thought, 'Well I think I am the person to create it.'" Gyolai said.

She started a matchmaking service for people with intellectual disabilities called Find Love Safely. Diaz has already had three dates with a young woman named Raya.

"I think she's cute and wonderful," he said.

Gyolai has been coaching him and other clients with videos about social cues.

"I want to see a Find Love Safely in every single major city in the United States," Gyolai said.

Finding Love Safely is hosting a speed dating mixer for people with intellectual disabilities on Thursday in St. Paul. To sign up and to find out about matchmaking services, click here.