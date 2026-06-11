FIFA world cup kicks off with watch parties around the Twin Cities

At a downtown Minneapolis watch party, fans cheered on Mexico in the tournament's opening match on Thursday. 48 teams will face off in over 100 matches for the World Cup title.

The U.S. Men's National Team is gearing up to hit the pitch on home soil for the first time on Friday, a special moment that Tony Sanneh knows well.

"It was during the national anthem of the opening game, and I just realized, I'm really close to playing my first ever World Cup game, and I had a chance to reflect and thank all the people that helped me get there," Sanneh told WCCO.

Sanneh is a Minnesotan who played in the MLS and on the USMNT. In 2002, he helped the US reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

Now, retired and a hall of famer, he spends his time giving back through the Sanneh Foundation in the Twin Cities. While the skills they teach extend beyond the field, Sanneh also hosts free soccer camps for kids.

As the world cup returns to the United States for the first time in over 30 years, he says it's a chance to get more eyes on the sport.

"Hopefully we'll have created some new fans from this, and people will fall in love with the game, and use it as a way to connect with people from all around the world," he said.

Sanneh is in Southern California for US national team's first game.

"These young men are super excited," Sanneh said. "The energy, the buzz, it's gonna be something special."

Local businesses hoping for economic boost

La Doña Cervecería is capitalizing on the event by turning its brew pub location into a destination for match day gatherings.

"Its one one of the busiest, most exciting times that we have at La Dona," said Ava Addison, La Doña Cervecería Brewery Bartender and Event Organizer. "We get more and more people who maybe have never been here before. It's great exposure for us."

La Doña Cervecería plans to show every World Cup match, creating a gathering place for supporters from around the world throughout the playoffs and hoping for a boost from those passionate fans

"I think it's going to have a huge impact on business today and going forward as we screen the rest of the games," Addison said. "We value it so much as a small business."

The brew pub's Latino inspired atmosphere made it a perfect fit for the World Cup's opening match, bringing in hundreds of Mexico fans as players hit the field fo the first time.

"I'm here because I want to support our team," said Elba Castillo, fan of the Mexico National Team. "I'm excited to get another opportunity. We are going to win."

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