Fergus Falls woman killed in head-on crash with semi, patrol says

A western Minnesota woman was killed in a head-on crash with a semi truck Saturday morning, authorities said.

The 55-year-old woman from Fergus Falls, Minnesota, was driving eastbound on Highway 210 when she drifted into the westbound lane while going around a curve, the state patrol said. She hit a semi truck going the other way.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, and died at the scene. The semi driver, a 62-year-old man from Perham, Minnesota, was unhurt.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in Tordenskjold Township.