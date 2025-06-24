Watch CBS News
Man flees Minneapolis courthouse after being sentenced in ammo theft case, officials say

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
A 35-year-old man found guilty of theft and being a felon in possession of a gun is on the run after fleeing a sentencing at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis. 

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, a judge sentenced Jarel Valdez Martin to five years in prison on his charges on Tuesday morning.

That's when a woman with Martin handed him his phone, despite being told not to. When deputies asked for his phone, a "physical altercation ensued," and Martin was able to break free and flee out of the courtroom, officials said. 

Authorities provided a photo of Martin running down the stairs at the courthouse without a shirt or shoes. Martin is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair.

jerel-valdez-martin.jpg
Jarel Valdez Martin   Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Officials filed a warrant for his arrest. 

Martin was sentenced after being convicted of stealing ammunition and a firearms magazine from a Mills Fleet Farm in Brooklyn Park last October. He has a prior conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery and federal felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful transport of firearms, both in 2011.  

Anyone who sees Martin or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

This story will be updated 

