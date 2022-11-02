Federal Reserve lifts interest rates another 0.75 percentage point

Federal Reserve may hike interest rates U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again 04:56

The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate another three-quarters of a percentage point as it battles the hottest inflation in decades.

The move by the central bank's rate-setting committee, announced Wednesday after a two-day meeting, marks the sixth rate hike this year and the fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point jump since June. The jumbo increase was widely expected by Wall Street given that inflation has remained stubbornly high despite the Fed's aggressive campaign to curb sharply higher prices.

The rate increase changes how much banks pay to borrow money from the Fed, which in turn affects how much it costs consumers and businesses to borrow and feeds into rates for mortgages, credit-card debt and car loans. The rate hikes to date have brought the average mortgage rate above 7%, its highest level in 20 years.

Despite another big step up in the federal funds rate, policy makers hinted that they are open to easing the pace of hikes as their monetary tightening slows the economy.

"In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments," it said in a statement, which also noted "modest growth in spending and production.

Stocks surged on the announcement, reversing earlier losses, as investors cheered the Fed's signal that it could slow its hiking cycle. The Dow jumped to 32,937 shortly after 2 p.m., a swing of 1.3%.

"The Fed forward guidance shifted in a dovish direction," Wall Street analyst Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge told investors in a client note. "Previously, the Fed simply said that future rate hikes would be appropriate. However, now there is a lot more text, and importantly, the Fed says it will consider existing tightening steps, the lagged effect of policy, and 'economic and financial developments.'"

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to address reporters at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, when he is expected to detail the bank's economic outlook.

This is a developing story.