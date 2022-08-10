Federal assistance granted for Memorial Day tornadoes, flooding

ST. PAUL -- President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for northern Minnesota communities impacted by flooding and tornadoes over Memorial Day weekend.

The National Weather Service says 13 tornadoes hit Minnesota during Memorial Day. One of the tornadoes ripped through Forada, a few miles south of Alexandria.

The declaration unlocks public assistance for emergency work and repair in disaster-damaged facilities.

"This spring's severe weather devastated homes and business across out (sic) state -- but we continue to work with our partners at the local and federal levels to recover," Gov. Tim Walz said. "I'm grateful for this assistance as we work to rebuild."

The declaration was approved for Aitkin, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Nobles, Pine, Pope, Renville, Rock, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, and Yellow Medicine counties.