Federal agent from Minnesota sentenced to 7 years in child sexual abuse material case

A federal agent in Minnesota who pleaded guilty to transporting child sexual abuse material was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

Timothy Ryan Gregg, 53, admitted to knowingly producing the child sexual abuse material in November. Charging documents said he met the 17-year-old victim on Tinder, and took photos and videos of their sexual interactions and sent them to her. The girl's father found the images and videos on her phone, court documents say.

At the time, Gregg was working as a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations and as a task force officer with the FBI.

"This defendant knew better than almost anyone that what he was doing was illegal and wrong, yet he chose to do it anyhow," said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher Dotson. "The sexual exploitation of children in any context is reprehensible."

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: