February is American Heart Month, and Friday is "Wear Red Day"

American Heart Association works to raise awareness about heart disease risks among women

American Heart Association works to raise awareness about heart disease risks among women

American Heart Association works to raise awareness about heart disease risks among women

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday is Wear Red Day, and February is American Heart Month.

It's is part of the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" campaign to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and save lives.

Heart disease kills more women that all forms of cancer combined.

Nearly half of women don't recognize it's the greatest threat to their health.

WCCO's Heather Brown is emceeing an event next week. Click here or here for more information.