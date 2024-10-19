Father, son lost while hunting in northern Minnesota

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A father and son on a grouse hunt in St. Louis County were rescued after getting lost.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the duo were in a very remote area and had started their hunt on an ATV before continuing on foot. They got turned around and were not able to find their way back to their ATV.

The party then called the Dispatch Center who was not able to get coordinates from them.

A St. Louis County Deputy and State Trooper were able to locate the father and son and bring them back to their ATV.

They were given water and food by rescue personnel before returning to the resort they were staying at.