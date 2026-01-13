Man, 30, charged with murder, attempted murder in stabbing in St. Anthony

A 30-year-old man is accused of killing another man and severely injuring a teenager in a stabbing in St. Anthony, Minnesota, on Saturday morning.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in Ramsey County shows the accused man, of St. Anthony, is charged with one count each of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree attempted intentional murder.

Police responded to the stabbing at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Silver Lane Northeast shortly before 5 a.m. Officers found a 44-year-old man with "significant neck wounds" and stab marks all over his body in a hallway between apartment units, the complaint said. He died at the scene.

The officers saw that a "violent struggle" had happened in the hallway, according to court documents, and saw "some sort of carving" on the outside door of one of the units.

A young girl came out of the unit and told police her brother was still inside, the complaint said. Officers then found the teen, who had been stabbed multiple times, lying facedown on the floor of the apartment.

The complaint said the teen told police the person who stabbed him came from a nearby apartment unit before he was taken to the hospital. Investigators later learned the accused man lived in that unit.

According to court documents, a rideshare driver told police at the apartment that they gave the man a ride from the complex to his parents' home in St. Paul, Minnesota. The driver said the man was "trying to hide" when she picked him up just before 5:30 a.m., and that he was "extremely sweaty and not wearing proper clothing for the cold temperatures."

The man asked the driver to charge his phone during the ride, and apologized because he had "fish guts" on it, the complaint said. He said he had been in a tent with some buddies and had been doing "standard boy stuff."

The driver returned to the apartment after transporting the man because they thought the ride was "so strange," according to court documents. The man's father was also at the complex, looking for him. He told police the man suffers from mental health issues and was worried.

According to the complaint, the father said he and his wife received a text message from their son that said "sorry" around 5:59 a.m. The man showed up at his parents' house a minute later.

The man borrowed his parents' Mercedes-Benz, court documents said. His father thought his son would be going to their cabin in Two Harbors, Minnesota.

Investigators, while searching the man's apartment and garage, found that the man escaped before police were able to set up a perimeter around the apartment, the complaint said. They later interviewed the teen, who said he was woken up by a "Sawzall noise" coming from the hallway before the stabbing.

The teen said he opened the door to the unit he was sleeping in and saw a man, according to court documents. The 44-year-old man then woke up and went into the hallway. According to the teen, the 44-year-old man said something along the lines of "it was a lease violation," before the teen saw a "sharp weapon like a screwdriver."

The man and the 44-year-old man pushed each other, the complaint said, before the teen punched the man. The teen said he was then stabbed.

Court documents said the 44-year-old man pulled the other man off the teen, who saw the man attacking the 44-year-old man as he ran back into his apartment unit.

St. Louis County sheriff's deputies located the Mercedes-Benz later on Thursday, according to court documents. The accused man fled when they tried to make a traffic stop. He later crashed and was taken into custody.

If convicted, the accused man faces up to 60 years in prison.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.