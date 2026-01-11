Man wanted in deadly St. Anthony stabbing arrested in Duluth after chase ends in crash

After a chase ended in a crash, deputies in Duluth, Minnesota, on Saturday arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Twin Cities.

The St. Anthony Police Department says officers were called to Equinox Apartments just after 5 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a man and a boy who had been injured. The man died, but the boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Law enforcement attempted to contact the suspect, who they believed had been inside an apartment, but later learned he had fled the scene before officers arrived, police say.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says information indicated the suspect may have been attempting to drive a stolen vehicle to an address in Lake County, along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

A deputy observed the vehicle in Duluth around 9 a.m. Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect fled in the vehicle for several miles before it crashed into a squad car near the intersection of North Shore Drive and Homestead Road.

Law enforcement arrested the suspect, who attempted to flee on foot.

A St. Louis County sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries in the crash and has since been released from the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.