Woman found fatally shot inside apartment in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating after they say a woman was found fatally shot in an apartment on Friday afternoon.

Officers found the woman dead in an apartment on the 500 block of Broadway Street in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood after a caller reported she had been shot.

Investigators said she was shot in the head on Thursday. Police found and seized a firearm at the scene.

A search is underway for the suspect, according to officials.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity and exact cause of death at a later time.

The incident marks St. Paul's 14th homicide of the year.

Four men were injured in a mass shooting in St. Paul earlier this month. Two of the people shot were found in the intersection of Fourth Street East and Earl Street and the others were found behind a residence on the 1000 block of Fourth Street East. Investigators at the time were working to find out who was responsible.