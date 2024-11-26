Watch CBS News
2 killed in northwestern Minnesota rollover crash

By Cole Premo

BRAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that killed two people in northwestern Minnesota Monday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the fatal crash occurred just before 8 a.m. on Center Street in Bray Township, which is in Pennington County.

A driver in a Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound when the vehicle left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in the westbound ditch, the patrol said.

The two occupants in the vehicle — the driver, a 68-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 62-year-old man — were killed, officials said. Both are from Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Road conditions were both snowy and icy at the time.  

A separate fatal crash occurred less than an hour earlier near the Brainerd area. Road conditions there were also snowy and icy, officials said. 

