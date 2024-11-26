Watch CBS News
1 killed in head-on crash near Brainerd airport, patrol says

By Anthony Bettin

OAK LAWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A woman was killed in a head-on crash near the Brainerd airport Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver in a Dodge Ram going west on Highway 210 slid into the opposite lanes, hitting another driver.

The driver of the Ram — a 47-year-old Deerwood man — was hospitalized, but is expected to survive. The other driver — 67-year-old Pamela Beebe of Brainerd — was killed.

Both cars ended up in a ditch next to the east gate of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m.

The road was covered in snow and ice at the time, the patrol said.

