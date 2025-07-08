Fight over $15 led to fatal Minneapolis stabbing, charges say
A Minneapolis man fatally stabbed another man during an argument over $15, according to charges filed in Hennepin County on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old faces two counts of second-degree murder, court documents show.
Surveillance cameras captured the stabbing, which occurred Sunday evening inside a home on the 4900 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint, the footage shows the 21-year-old holding a knife while arguing with the victim, then stabbing him once in the neck.
When officers arrived, they found the victim amid a "large amount of blood on the floor and walls in the living room of the residence," the complaint states. He later died at a hospital. The Hennepin County medical examiner identified him as 25-year-old Abdirahman Adan Abdirahman.
Police found a bloody knife near the scene, and two witnesses identified the 21-year-old as the assailant.
Officers searched the neighborhood, eventually finding the 21-year-old near 54th Street East. He allegedly said, "Yeah, you got me," when an officer confronted him.
The 21-year-old admitted to the stabbing, according to the criminal complaint. He also allegedly told investigators he "had thought about killing [the] Victim and his other roommates in the past" and they "were lucky they didn't get in his way."
The man accused of murder remains in custody.