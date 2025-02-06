Woman escapes northeastern Minnesota house fire, but husband presumed dead

Power-sharing agreement reached in Minnesota House, and more headlines

DULUTH, Minn. — A northeastern Minnesota man is presumed dead after a house fire Thursday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Crews were called to the home in Leiding Township near Orr, located about 60 miles southeast of International Falls, just before 7 a.m.

The 911 caller said she couldn't find her husband in the house, which was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, the sheriff's office said.

The wife, 57, was able to escape, but her husband, also 57, "is believed to have succumbed to the fire."

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation.