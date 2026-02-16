1 found dead inside burning Wabasha County home; 1 injured

One person is dead and another is recovering after a fire at a two-story home in Lake City, Minnesota, on Sunday.

The city's fire department said it responded to the blaze around 6:54 a.m. At least one person reported that multiple occupants were trapped inside the home.

Crews saw smoke and fire on all four sides of the residence, and found the porch had collapsed when they arrived at the scene, officials said. They brought out a young female, whose age hasn't been disclosed, from a second-floor window. The fire department said she was stabilized and then taken to "definitive care."

A second resident was found dead by crews while they were searching the home, according to the fire department.

Officials said part of the second floor collapsed and crews encountered heavy smoke and fire during the incident.

Firefighters from nearby communities also responded to the blaze, along with Lake City Public Works, the Lake City Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

Lake City is around 71 miles southeast of Minneapolis.