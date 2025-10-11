One dead, one seriously injured in a crash in Lakeville

An 85-year-old man has died after a crash in Lakeville, Minnesota late Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a crash involving two cars on Cedar Avenue and 185th Street West around 11:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they provided medical care to the drivers of both cars — the drivers were the only occupants of their car.

According to police, an 85-year-old man was driving a Jaguar the wrong direction on Cedar Avenue when it struck a Tesla driven by a 44-year-old woman.

Both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a Hennepin County hospital. It was later learned the 85-year-old did not survive his injuries. The current condition of the woman is unknown.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with a reconstruction of the crash. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.