Woman killed in Inver Grove Heights head-on crash, state patrol says

One person has died following a head-on crash on Tuesday night in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 52 at 80th Street.

According to investigators, 80-year-old Phillis Deboth of Cottage Grove was driving the wrong direction in an SUV on Highway 52 when she crashed into a pick-up truck driven by a 60-year-old man from Birchwood, Wisconsin, at 80th Street.

The agency says Deboth, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died from her injuries.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

No alcohol is suspected, and authorities add that the road was wet at the time of the crash.