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Metro Transit bus, truck involved in fatal crash into south Minneapolis home

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
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Eric Henderson

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Minneapolis police are investigating after a Metro Transit bus and a truck were involved in a fatal crash that ended partially in a house in south Minneapolis Monday morning.

Investigators said a southbound bus on 10th Avenue in Minneapolis and the truck collided around 4:30 a.m. before the crash veered into a front yard. Visuals on the scene confirmed that the crash involved at least the front porch of a home near the intersection.

The driver of the truck died at the scene; they said the vehicle had been speeding and may have failed to stop at a stop sign.

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WCCO

Investigators said the bus operator sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Alcohol is not suspected to have played a role, but the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators said they did not immediately release the names of those involved or additional details.

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