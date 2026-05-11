Metro Transit bus, truck involved in fatal crash into south Minneapolis home

Minneapolis police are investigating after a Metro Transit bus and a truck were involved in a fatal crash that ended partially in a house in south Minneapolis Monday morning.

Investigators said a southbound bus on 10th Avenue in Minneapolis and the truck collided around 4:30 a.m. before the crash veered into a front yard. Visuals on the scene confirmed that the crash involved at least the front porch of a home near the intersection.

The driver of the truck died at the scene; they said the vehicle had been speeding and may have failed to stop at a stop sign.

WCCO

Investigators said the bus operator sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Alcohol is not suspected to have played a role, but the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators said they did not immediately release the names of those involved or additional details.