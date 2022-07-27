Fatal crash reported in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says they're investigating a fatal crash in Chanhassen that happened Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. along Highway 5 near Market Boulevard.
Few other details are available yet, but the State Patrol is on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.