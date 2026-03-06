Farmington restaurant owner fighting for her life after crash with city officer, police say

A police squad car was involved in a crash Monday night in Farmington, Minnesota, seriously injuring a local business owner.

Police say the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Highway 3 and Elm Street. The squad was driven by 22-year-old officer Alexander Goodreau, who was responding to a domestic dispute. Goodreau was evaluated and is said to be doing well.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the other driver — a 72-year-old Farmington woman — suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police said the victim "has long been a valued member of our community" and is the owner and operator of the Farmington Steak House, adding that it's "a place where many of our officers, including Officer Goodreau, regularly stop for lunch on Wednesdays."

"Over the years she has been a strong supporter and friend of the department, and we know many people in the community feel the same way about her," police said in a statement released Thursday.

WCCO has reached out to authorities for further details. The state patrol is investigating.