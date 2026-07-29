Legion season gives Farmington baseball second chance at state tournament win

Farmington was the best high school baseball team most of the spring in Minnesota. But they did not walk away with the state tournament trophy.

"All the articles predicting us to win, we thought we were gonna win coming in as the one seed," said Brandon Heilman. "But just disappointed it didn't go our way."

A loss in the state semifinal left a lingering feeling. But quickly, a second chance, when the legion season began.

"It was a terrible," said Park Hilden. "Everyone was crying after. So, I think it's good to have one last hurrah with all the seniors in Legion. I think that's part what's so nice about legion that we can play together one last time after the disappointing ending of high school."

This Legion roster is mostly the same as that varsity team, a seamless transition and an undefeated weekend has them back in another state tournament.

"I think we're doing everything the same way," said utility player Grady Lickfelt. "Got the same culture from the regular season. It's good when you have the same guys, you just carry that culture right over."

Farmington baseball is deep. Somehow their other legion team made up of mainly juniors and sophomores is in the same state tournament. An unconventional postseason matchup could be in the making.

"Let's face each other. We're all about it," said head coach Kevin Conrad. "This is unprecedented. This is exciting. The text messages in the group chat between the coaches was crazy."