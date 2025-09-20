Watch CBS News
Farm Aid 40 takes place; raises funds to help Minnesota farmers

By
Adam Duxter
Adam Duxter
Reporter
Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.
Adam Duxter,
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

It's been a long road to get here, but Farm Aid 40 is underway in Minneapolis. The effort behind the show, and what it took to make it happen, was a labor of love.

Thousands poured into Huntington Bank Stadium. The message? Helping local farmers.

"We're in a very struggling spot," said Paul Sobocinski, a farmer who attended the event.

Sobocinski believes the event is as critical now as it was when it first started in 1985.

"We have hope. It's important to have hope," said Sobocinski. "Willie Nelson and all the people at Farm Aid have supported family farms through these difficult times."

A strike between the University of Minnesota and its service workers put this year's Farm Aid into question. After settling the strike, the event went forward.

"It was absolutely worth it. It was totally worth it. It was one of those risks that you don't have a choice to take," said Charlotte Ammons, co-executive director of Farm Aid.

The money raised this weekend will support farm advocacy groups across the U.S., including multiple organizations in Minnesota.

"Our last grant from Farm Aid was a $10,000 grant, which is extremely generous," said Sophia Lenarz-Coy, executive director of The Food Group. "We see the results and are able to take that donation and turn it into hands-on support for the farmers in our program."

Many at the concert urged action.

"Speak to your congressional people and say hey, tariffs are not the answers," said Sobocinski. "We need to keep building relationships with other countries."

During its 40 years, Farm Aid says it has raised more than $85 million to support family farmers.

