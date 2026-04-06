Faribault man, 19, accused of sexually assaulting and choking runaway teen girl

A Faribault, Minnesota, man is facing five charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old runaway girl, according to court records filed on Friday.

Rodrigo Raul Deluna Jr., 19, is charged with one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, domestic assault, threats of violence, contributing to delinquency of a child or status as a petty offender and purchasing, selling, bartering, furnishing or giving liquor to an individual under 21 years old.

The Faribault Police Department received a call from Chaska police about the girl on Thursday evening, the criminal complaint said. Chaska officers said Snapchat showed she was on Third Street Northwest in Faribault.

Faribault police responded to the address where they found the girl and the Deluna, who is well known to law enforcement, according to the court document. The officers told the girl she would be going with them. While collecting her belongings, Deluna told police he didn't know she was reported as a runaway.

The complaint said the girl told police she had been in Faribault for "a couple days" and was planning to go home on Thursday morning, but Deluna told her he would get mad if she didn't do things with him. She added that he had choked her with his hand.

While at the police department, the girl said to the officers she met Deluna at the Mall of America while she was with some of her friends a couple of days before Thursday, according to the court document. She gave him her phone number and they started texting.

Deluna texted her to hang out while they were both at the mall, the complaint said. The girl's friends eventually called her to let her know they were leaving the mall. She told them she was not going home and would have her mom pick her up.

The man then told the girl she could hang out with him and his friends, per the court document. At one point, while at a restaurant, the group told the girl they would bring her home. Instead, according to the complaint, she was brought to Faribault with the man, and the two went to his apartment.

According to the court document, the girl was lying on her back in Deluna's bed when he got on top of her, grabbed her neck and started kissing her. He asked to have sex with her, and she said no.

Deluna told the girl not to be scared and then had sex with her, the complaint said. She said he would, at times, grab her neck and choke her really hard.

The girl told law enforcement Deluna assaulted her three times, according to the court document. She added that after each time, the man made her shower with him and threatened to drown her when they were in the bathroom.

According to the complaint, Deluna told the girl he would kill her if she didn't shower with him and that since she came home with him, she was "not going home at all."

The girl told investigators that Deluna knew she was a runaway because she told him, and he heard her on the phone with her mom. She allegedly also took a call in front of him with her friend, who said police were at the girl's home.

Per the court document, the girl was taken to the hospital to complete a sexual assault nurse examiner exam. While on the way, she told police the man provided her with marijuana and alcohol.

The man, according to court records, is charged with two counts of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in two other cases involving two other girls.

If convicted, the man faces up to 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $61,000.

Sexual Assault Resources

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