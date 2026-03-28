Family, friends remember University of St. Thomas student killed in hit-and-run: "She was a beautiful soul"

A University of St. Thomas student was killed in a hit-and-run crash just steps from her home in Minneapolis early Sunday.

Seham Hassen was a 22-year-old senior pursuing a bachelor's degree in public health. She was set to graduate in May.

Seham Hassen was more than a student. She was a daughter, sister, friend, aunt and someone who touched many lives.

Family and friends say they had just returned home from Eid celebrations when the fatal crash happened. Seham Hassen was known for her kindness, faith and deep love for her family.

"She was a beautiful soul that lived a beautiful life," said her friend Aisha Yusuf.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, Hassen had been crossing Marshall Street Northeast near 16th Avenue Northeast just after 3 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle at high speed.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of the vehicle believed to have hit her.

The suspect vehicle is described by law enforcement as a silver or gray four-door sedan. It's expected to have damage to the front left portion of the vehicle, including a buckled hood, a downward-facing left headlight and a missing driver-side mirror.

The Minneapolis Police Department is looking for a four-door sedan in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on March 22, 2026. Minneapolis Police Department

"I don't know what the person [driver] is doing right now, eating, sleeping, living their life while we are in pain, shock and grieving," said Seham Hassen's older sister, Gudon Hassen.

Seham Hassen's roommates say the stretch of Marshall Street in front of their home is known for speeding vehicles. They hope changes can be made to calm traffic and prevent another tragedy.

Hennepin County leaders say there have been several studies to reconstruct parts of Marshall Street to improve safety along the corridor. Officials anticipate construction to start in 2028.

Family and friends say the pain they feel is unimaginable, but they are determined to see justice served.

"We will do everything we can to find justice for her, even if it takes us years," Gudon Hassen said. "We will never forget."

The family has started an online fundraiser.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5845 or email them. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by calling 1-800-222-8477 or through the organization's website.