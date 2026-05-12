Dog, two cats die in St. Paul house fire

Three family pets were killed in a house fire in St. Paul, Minnesota, Tuesday morning, officials said.

The fire on the 1200 block of Cook Avenue East was reported around 3:10 a.m., according to the St. Paul Fire Department. The fire was located in a second-floor bedroom in a single-family home.

Everyone inside made it out safely, officials said, but two cats and a dog died in the fire. The homeowner suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospitalization.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The fire's cause is still being investigated, but officials believe a lithium ion battery started it.