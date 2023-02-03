Family of Amir Locke files civil lawsuit against city of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Just over a year after his death, family members of Amir Locke - who was killed by police during a no-knock raid in downtown Minneapolis - have filed a civil lawsuit against the city.

Locke, 22, was sleeping on a couch when a SWAT team entered the living room of an apartment in Bolero Flats. He woke up and grabbed a nearby handgun - which he was licensed to carry - and was shot three times by Officer Mark Hanneman.

Police were searching for a homicide suspect who was not home at the time. Locke was not a part of the investigation.

Ultimately, no charges were filed against Hanneman. Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said there was "insufficient admissible evidence" to file charges in the case.

Locke's death prompted calls for an overhaul in search warrant application and execution in the city, including the ban on no-knock warrants.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't say my son's name, I don't have a conversation with Amir, I don't look at his pictures," said Karen Wells, Locke's mother on the anniversary of his death. "At the end of the day, I will not shut up. I'm not going nowhere. You came for our son, you came for me. Karen Wells is here to let you know Amir was a rock. Amir was my baby boy."

In a statement, the city said it would "review the Complaint when it receives it." WCCO has also reached out for a statement from the Minneapolis Police Department.

The full lawsuit is attached below:

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.