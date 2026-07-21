Family of 3 self deports from Minnesota to Ecuador with hopes of returning

It's a decision some asylum seekers living in Minnesota are weighing: Do they continue with their immigration case or voluntarily leave?

A family who was living and working in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, recently self deported to Ecuador.

A WCCO team was with the family — husband and wife Jorge and Blanca and daughter Amy — as they left the state.

The family set out for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 2:20 a.m., with a departure time of 6 a.m. It was a flight they didn't want to take, but they said they felt it was the right thing to do for their futures.

The family came to the United States from Ecuador seeking asylum, saying they were farmers being extorted for money, with threats made to kidnap their daughter if they didn't pay.

Their case was still going through the immigration process when they made the decision to return to their home country after living in Minnesota for three years.

A family member and friend are traveling with them.

"All the things that go into my mind is like I will miss this place, the country, the people, so many things," Amy said.

Amy is a middle schooler who understands why they're leaving.

"It's about immigration and that kind of thing," she said.

And yet, she says the move feels daunting.

"Most of it is nervous because I don't know how I would be in Ecuador if I would be safe or something like that," Amy said. "It's a decision that my parents took. It's the better thing for us to come back earlier."

Jorge worked as a custodian at an elementary school in Columbia Heights, while Blanca was a helper in elementary classroom.

"Blanca is the most wonderful, kind, sweet person and I'm so glad to know her," said a school employee.

Blanca also helped in the school office.

"Please know that we are hardworking people who came to this country and managed to build a home here," Blanca said through an interpreter. "At school, we left behind children who came to love us dearly, teachers, colleagues and bosses. And I want the world to know that the United States is a land of opportunity, that the United States is a country that opens its doors to people who like to work and who like to do things right."

At school, they are leaving behind children, teachers, colleagues and bosses who loved them dearly.

The Department of Homeland Security allows for voluntary self-departure. People can receive cost-free travel along with a $2,600 exit bonus.

This family says they declined the offer because they want to return.

"We didn't want to accept it because we want to return, so we don't want to take money from the government. We don't want to be a burden on the government," Jorge said. "We're going to contribute, we're going to pay our own expenses and everything so we can live in this country."

Jorge says they didn't want to accept it because they want to return. They don't want to be a burden, instead they want to contribute, to pay their own expenses so they can live in this country.

Blanca shares they earn their own money, work honestly and pay their taxes on time. They say they leave Minnesota with hopes of returning in a few years.

"Minnesota is my second home, and I'll fight to return the right way," Blanca said.

WCCO asked Homeland Security for data on self deportation. A spokesperson only offered stats from 2025, noting 2.2 million people left and more than 100,000 used the government's app to voluntarily depart.

The spokesperson didn't provide Minnesota specific data or data from 2026 as we requested.

WCCO has kept in touch with the family. They say it's good to be reunited with family, but things are tough because they can't find a job because they remain fearful for their safety.

They also say basic necessities are expensive, and they're unsure how long they can continue this way.