Twin Cities family self deports in hopes of returning to US It's a decision some asylum seekers living in Minnesota are weighing. Do they continue with their immigration case or voluntarily leave? A family who was living and working in Columbia Heights recently self deported to Ecuador. Blanca and Jorge worked in the school district. Amy just finished 7th grade. They told WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle it was a difficult decision, but one they made in hopes of someday returning. Our team was with the family as they left Minnesota.