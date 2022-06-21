Watch CBS News
Family mourns 19-year-old in Father's Day drowning

By Kirsten Mitchell

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.

Lance Scheer The Scheer Family

It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.

Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.

Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.

