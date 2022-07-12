Family demands release of police video in fatal shooting

FARGO, N.D. — Family members and their supporters are demanding the release of body camera video related to a fatal police shooting in Fargo last week.

About 50 people gathered Monday evening outside Fargo City Hall to press for the video's release.

Gary Netterville said the family has been given very little information about the death of his younger brother, Shane Netterville.

"It was just a shame what happened to him, you know we have heard only what was on the news and what was vaguely told to us, we are getting little pieces of different stories so you don't know what actually happened," he said.

Fargo Officer Adam O'Brien, an 11-year veteran of the department, shot Shane Netterville Friday after police responded to a report of people slumped over in a van.

Police said when they arrived and tried to make contact with the occupants, the vehicle began to travel directly toward officers and O'Brien fired.

Shane Netterville was driving the van, which police said had been reported stolen.

Gary Netterville said officials told him this week that the investigation could take a month or longer.

Police have indicated the officer's body camera footage of the shooting could be released before the investigation is complete, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Officer O'Brien is currently on leave, which is standard protocol.